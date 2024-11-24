Buc-ee’s Customer Thought He Found A Great Hack That Would Earn Him $1 Off Every Gallon Of Gas He Purchased. – ‘I’m going to lose $16 on a car wash I’m not going to use.’

There is nothing better than getting a good deal, especially on gas, and Buc-ees has a great offer of $1 off per gallon if you buy a car wash.

TikToker @babylionhotshot went to take full advantage of this deal, but found out it wasn’t as good as he had hoped.

He starts off the video with a brief ‘flash forward’ to after he realized his mistake, saying, “Stay in school boys, if you know how to read you won’t fall for **** like that.”

Yikes, sounds like he had a bad experience. He explains what happened by jumping back to before he tried to take advantage of the deal, saying, “I’m at Buc-ees gas station and this could be one of the greatest hacks of the 21st century. It says I get $1 off per gallon if I spend $16 to get the car wash.”

That sounds like a pretty good deal to me.

For most people, that would be a nice way to save some money, but this guy is going to really take advantage. He explains, “I have a 65-gallon tank.” He continues, “I’m going to lose $16 on a car wash I’m not going to use, then I’m going to fill up my tank.”

He goes through the process of buying the car wash and begins to fill up his tank.

Unfortunately, the discount stops after just 15 gallons! He closes the video saying, “I’m literally a ******* idiot.” As he zooms in on the promotion signage, and explains, “15-gallon limit. Point being, don’t get the car wash.”

Honestly, that means you get a $1 car wash, which seems pretty good to me.

Take a look at the full video to see the whole story.

