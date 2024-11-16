Buffalo Wild Wings Customer Got Tired Of Waiting For A Waitress To Take Her Order So She Called The Restaurant. – ‘I couldn’t hold myself from laughing.’

What’s a restaurant customer supposed to do when they’re sitting at a table waiting to get served…but no worker ever comes to help them out and take their order?

That’s what happened to a woman named Karina and she posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the creative way she dealt with her problem at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The text overlay on Karina’s video reads, “POV: Been waiting over 10 minutes to order so we called the restaurant to get their attention to have somebody take our order.”

Karina got fed up with waiting and decided to make the call in the video.

No employees ended up answering the phone at the restaurant but, in the video’s caption, Karina wrote, “Lmfaooo she came out shortly after but I couldn’t hold myself from laughing so she asked if it was us calling the restaurant.”

That’s one way to do it…

Here’s the video.

This is a smart move.

