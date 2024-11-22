Car Buyer Shares Tips About Getting A Good Deal On Trade-In Cars At Dealerships

If you have an old clunker to trade in for a new whip, listen up!

A TikTokker named Kaitlynd posted a video and offered viewers tips about how to get a solid deal when they trade in cars at dealerships.

The first tip Kaitlynd offered was, “If you have a trade-in, no, you don’t. Wait until you have everything exactly where you want it on the new car you’re buying.”

She added that customers shouldn’t give car sellers a specific number for their trade-ins because they might get lowballed.

Kaitlyn then said, “Let’s say the car you’re buying is $20,000. You want $10,000 for your trade-in, but they say, ‘I’m only giving you $9,000.’ You were initially going to pay 10% on $20,000, which is $2,000. Now that they give you the $9,000 trade-in credit, the [tax] is going to be roughly $1,100.”

Kaitlynd then said people shouldn’t go with salespeople when they want to look at the car they want to trade in.

She told viewers, “What they want you to do is go out there with them so they can silently walk around the car and poke around at dents to get you to tell on yourself. They want you to realize, ‘Oh, maybe my car isn’t worth what I think it’s worth.’”

Finally, Kaitlynd said customers need to include upgrades in the deal. She added, “When they make the price for that car, they are factoring in those things like all-weather mats.”

