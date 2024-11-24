November 23, 2024 at 10:47 pm

Car Dealership Employees Are Impressed With The Mazda CX-90 And How Sporty It Is

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shaker.auto.group

If you’re in the market for a new ride, you’re going to want to pay attention to this video posted by the Shaker Auto Group.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the interior of the vehicle and the text overlay reads, “Getting into the Mazda CX-90 Turbo Premium with Sport Mode and Paddle Shifters.”

The caption to the video reads, “Mazda, but make it sporty.”

A person can be heard saying, “God help me, I got a race car.”

Looks pretty sweet!

Check out the video.

@shaker.auto.group

Mazda, but make it ✨sporty✨ #mazda #dealership #dealershiptok #foryoupage #fyp #trending #sportmode

♬ God help me I got a race car – braydude

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

Sleek and sporty!

