Car Dealership Worker Admits That He Tries To Sell Customers Lemons. – ‘There’s very, very limited banks who will finance them.’

Honesty is the best policy…

Even when it makes us mad!

And I have a feeling a lot of TikTokkers are going to be annoyed about this viral video…

It comes to us from a man who sells cars for a living and he fully admitted that part of his job entails trying to sell lemons, or bad cars, to potential buyers.

The man said, “So I just tried to sell my customer a lemon, and they didn’t go for it. Now before you guys start spazzing on me, dealerships are legally allowed to sell you lemons.”

He told viewers that car manufacturers sometimes get lemons, or “buybacks,” because customers return them due to various issues.

In this particular case, the customer claimed there was a problem with the radio, but the car salesman said it was working just fine.

He said that one problem with selling buyback cars is, “There’s very, very limited banks who will finance them” and this leads to an extremely high interest rate.

The man said, “No, we didn’t run credit, but I at least wanted to show him what 19% looked like on paper before we got into anything else. And unfortunately, obviously, that’s where I lost him.”

He added, “He didn’t care that the car was a buyback lemon from the manufacturer. He didn’t care about anything. It was just that rate.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

One person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I knew this was going on!

