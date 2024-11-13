Car Detailer Shared A Hack To Make Car Floor Mats Look Brand New. – ‘Doesn’t matter how many times you wash it. It still looks so faded.’

We all know that the floor mats in our cars can get dirty in a hurry, so what’s the best way to clean them up?

Well, worry no more, because a man who owns a car detailing business in Canada posted a video on TikTok and demonstrated to viewers how to clean their WeatherTech floor mats.

The man told viewers, “For all of you who have WeatherTech mats that look like this. Super, super faded, doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter how many times you wash it. It still looks so faded. Let me put you on something.”

He then showed viewers what he uses to fix the problem: Kochchemie Gummifix.

He said, “Once you finish washing it, scrubbing it, [drying] it out, all you just need is a few [sprays], right? You know, just be conservative. You don’t need that much.”

The man used a dry towel to clean the mats after he sprayed them and said, “Just keep working it in. And then, pretty much, once it’s all done, boom! Look at that, looking like brand new.”

Hey, not bad!

Here’s the video.

Keep those floor mats lookin’ good!

