Car Owner Called Out A Mechanic Who Tried To Charge Her Aunt More Than $3,000 for Repairs. – ‘There’s 70 percent of the brake pads left.’

And a woman in Alberta, Canada took to TikTok to share the frustrating experience she had with a mechanic who tried to rip her aunt off.

The woman said that a worker at a Tirecraft store “tried to tell my aunt that her brakes were metal on metal when there’s 70 percent of the brake pads left.”

She added, “They also told her she needed four new tires because her tires were low on tread. These Firestones with 7/32nds left?”

The woman said the shop worker told her aunt it would cost roughly $3,100 to fix all the problems with her car.

The woman decided to see what was really going on and she went to the store to talk to an employee.

Her video shows her talking with an employee and the man told her, “Yeah, we did a quote saying it needed it. We told them it needed this work, but we weren’t gonna actually do any of the work it didn’t need.”

The TikTokker went back and forth with the worker but she wasn’t satisfied with his answers.

At the end of her video, she said, “Problem not solved.”

