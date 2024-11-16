Car Owner Got Tired Of High Quotes For Fixing Her Car So She Decided To Do It Herself. – ‘First side: three to five business days. Second one: an hour.’

DIY is the way to go, my friends!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she got fed up with the run-around of getting her car fixed by auto shops, so she decided to take things into her own hands.

She told viewers, “A couple days ago, I got quoted for the dealership to do them brakes and rotors all the way around for $1,200. And they said it just barely passed inspection, just barely, like really pressuring me to get it done while I was there.”

She got an expensive quote from another shop and decided that it was time to roll up her sleeves and do it herself.

She said she had some trouble with a stripped bolt and, after doing some research, got some new tools and took care of it.

The TikTokker then had to get down to business on her car’s brakes.

She ran into some issues but, with the help of her young daughter, she figured out what she needed to do.

She told viewers, “Now, mind you, I don’t know if I did the brakes correct, but I do have three other brakes that seem to work. First side: three to five business days. Second one: an hour. I’d say that’s not too bad.”

