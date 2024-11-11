CashApp User Said People Shouldn’t Leave Any Money Sitting In Their Accounts Because Accounts Can Close Randomly

If you have a CashApp account, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this video.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Emily and she gave viewers an earful!

Emily told viewers, “If CashApp is your main source of banking, you get your direct deposits there, you have money sitting in your CashApp, you need to go transfer it to your bank or go open another bank.”

She added that her 10-year-old CashApp account was randomly closed but she was confused about what happened.

Emily said she found a woman on social media who had the same problem with CashApp and she lost $2,000.

Emily said, “This video had 3,000 comments of people being like, ‘Mine randomly closed this week, too, and I can’t get my money out.’”

She added, “Now I’m out $100 bucks, and I want you guys to go to your CashApp right now. If you have any money sitting in your CashApp, put it in your bank.”

Another TikTokker named Kellie posted a video and said that her CashApp account was suddenly closed without her permission and it cost her a lot of money.

