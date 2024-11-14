Company Promised Easy Financing On A Camper, So When The Bill Came Early This Couple Flooded Their Reviews With Complaints

Buying the perfect camper started as a dream come true for this couple, until it became a nightmare.

When a salesman’s lies smacked them with an unexpected bill, the couple realized making things right would be a bumpy road ahead.

Read on for the full story.

Trolling camper land, because they lied to me. My significant other and I really wanted a pull behind camper and camper land had a good deal. We did not do our research on camper land and went in raw. During the tour, we were discussing financing options and we were told we would not have any payments for 60 days.

It all seemed simple enough, and they felt good about their purchase.

When we were sitting down setting up financing, we mentioned the 60 days, and we were acknowledged and we kept on going.

After we finished, we put up the paperwork and hooked up and went home.

Until they received an unsettling phone call.

24 days later, I get a phone call from the financing company. They wanted to know when we would be paying our bill? I explained we were told we had 60 days.

They didn’t like what she had to say next.

She replied with something on the lines of, “We don’t offer any sort of delay. The day you take it home is the day financing begins.” Wack. After explaining the situation, she even sided with me, even commented about how scummy this is.

So they try to escalate the issue.

No sweat, let me call the dealership. Once I had the sales manager on the line, I explained the mix up, and he said he needed to call me back. 👌 They never called.

The dealership then started flat-out denying they offered this as an option.

Two days later, I gave them a call and was starting to get the runaround. Gave them a really bad review and then he called me back. Said they never mentioned this and we misheard.

No matter how high they tried to escalate, their concerns always went nowhere.

My wife and I who both heard this, told them we are only moving forward with the deal due to the 60 days. We wouldn’t have proceeded if the 60 days wasn’t an option. We escalated this as high as we can go, and there was never any resolution. No negotiation, apology or discount? Nothing.

So they took to their keyboards instead.

It’s not much, definitely not anything above petty, but every time I see an ad for camping world on Facebook or wherever I copy my review, paste it, tag the user which is usually a bot. But someone always reaches out asks for more details, and it always gets escalated. I always act like this is nothing new to me and see how high I can go before hitting a wall.

Regardless, they continue to try their luck, even though they know how it will end.

“Sorry, there’s nothing we can do, you’ll be better off contacting the financing company.” I’ve called the financing company and the first person I would get connected to knew there was no reason to escalate. Not their fault I was lied too. They’ve been nothing but pleasant.

While they can’t change the company’s misleading sales tactics, they can sure try and scare off any would-be customers.

Management’s duplicity turned what could have been a happy customer into a dedicated online troll.

After all, some lessons are too costly to keep to yourself.

