Consumer Advocate Said Buying A Tesla From Hertz Is A Good Idea. – ‘Some of them as low as $14,000 after the used Tesla tax credit.’

Is buying a rental car a good idea?

How about buying a rental car that happens to be a Tesla?

A TikTokker named Dennis posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about a Tesla for sale at a Hertz dealership.

Dennis said, “You might’ve heard that Hertz is selling used Tesla vehicles. Some of them as low as $14,000 after the used Tesla tax credit.”

He went to look at a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz and said that, although some rental cars have a lot of mileage on them and are beat up, the Model 3 he looked at was “not bad at all.”

Dennis told viewers the vehicle had 33,000 miles on it and he pointed out that it had scratched-up paint.

Dennis also said both the front and rear bumpers on the Tesla had been replaced.

He told viewers he had already driven the car and that he was impressed with it.

Dennis said, “For a $14,000 or $15,000 Tesla vehicle what can really go wrong with it? I think it would be a great daily driver especially if you’re not going to be financing it and paying cash for it.”

He ended by saying that the car he was looking at costs “a little more” but it sounds like he was convinced this was a good idea.

Check out the video.

@denniscw_ I Went To Buy a $15,000 Tesla Model 3 from HERTZ❗️Here’s What Happened ⚡️Get a $1,000 DISCOUNT – LINK IN BIO ♬ Wii Shop Channel Trap – OSRSBeatz

This is a HOT take!

