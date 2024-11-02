Customer Complained About The Sizes Of Her Toast, So A Waiter Made Sure That She Got Exactly What She Wanted

Restaurant customers can be so petty about their orders.

This worker shared how one of his elderly customers complained about the different sizes of her toasts that she paid the same price for.

When she kept insisting that her toasts should have the same size, he brought them to his boss and she made sure she got what she wanted.

Read the full story below.

You want your two pieces of toast the same size? As you wish. I (33F) live in a regional coastal town in Australia, and used to work in a great little family run cafe. Think great coffee, yummy food, beautiful garden courtyard, and mostly wonderful customers.

This person encountered an old lady customer.

One summer, during school holidays, on a heaving Sunday morning, I was zooming around doing a quick dish run. And started clearing some empty mugs from an older lady (60s) with her 2 young grandchildren. She had just received her breakfast and was adding condiments to her 2 pieces of toast.

He thought she was just starting an innocent conversation.

She stopped me and said, “I’m just looking at the menu and I can see that I paid the same price ($3) for each of these two pieces of toast.” “But… they aren’t exactly the same size.” I look at her toast and they are both large, but one is approx. 10% smaller than the other. So I assume she’s just making convo and I smile and say, “Yeah,” and continue grabbing items.

Then he realized she was actually complaining about the sizes of her toast.

She stares at me and says again, “They aren’t the same size, but I paid the same for each of them. That’s not really fair.” I realise she’s serious and start telling her that this is because we use a local, handmade sourdough from a beautiful wood fired bakery baked literally just 7km away. The loaves are rustic, not factory perfect.

So he told her he’ll be back after a while.

She’s not having a bar of what I’m saying, insisting she’s paid the same price and she wants two piece of toast the same size. This is when my incredulity ends and my petty steps in. Cue malicious compliance. “Fine, I’ll be back in a couple of minutes.”

His boss made sure she got two perfect-sized toasts.

I take her toast into my boss (33F), tell her the story, and she’s like, “Say no more, friend. I’ve got it.” She proceeds to cuts two equal size slices of bread from the smaller end of a loaf, and toasts them perfectly. I then have the pleasure of taking two pieces of obviously smaller toast to the lady.

The customer was shocked and embarrassed with what she got.

And say, “Here’s your two pieces of toast, the same size!” The look of shock, turn anger, turn embarrassment on her face was absolutely delicious. You want to behave like a toddler then you can eat like one, too.

That was funny!

Let’s find out how other people reacted to this story.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s how this one would have replied.

This one had a similar experience.

Pun intended?

Finally, this one commends the boss.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

Some people are really slow learners.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.