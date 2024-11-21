Customer Talked About Why He’s A Fan Of Walmart’s Hyper Tough Tools. – ‘Made in the USA.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re in the market for some cheap, decent tools, you need to pay attention to this video!
It comes to us from a man named Jaden and he took TikTok viewers on a trip to Walmart to fill them in.
Jaden showed viewers a Hyper Tough 2-Piece Mini Pry Bar Set in an aisle at a Walmart store.
The pry bar set sells for $10.
Jaden said, “Check this out. Hyper Tough, mini pry bars. Made in the USA.”
The video then showed Jaden add the bars to his tool collection.
Check out the video.
@jstruckrepair_
Huper Tough Pry Bars Made In The USA at Walmart #hypertough #walmart #minitoolbox #harborfreight #toolbox #tools #mechaniclife #mechanic #dieselmechanic #mechanicsoftiktok #mechanicsoftiktok #hvac @Ryan @ohwhat760 @Robert Griggs @braydentravelstead @3.8Slow_Stang
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker is a fan of this brand.
Get your hands on some of these tools!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · hyper tough, hyper tough tools, shopping, tiktok, tools, top, video, viral, walmart
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.