Customer Talked About Why He’s A Fan Of Walmart’s Hyper Tough Tools. – ‘Made in the USA.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re in the market for some cheap, decent tools, you need to pay attention to this video!

It comes to us from a man named Jaden and he took TikTok viewers on a trip to Walmart to fill them in.

Jaden showed viewers a Hyper Tough 2-Piece Mini Pry Bar Set in an aisle at a Walmart store.

The pry bar set sells for $10.

Jaden said, “Check this out. Hyper Tough, mini pry bars. Made in the USA.”

The video then showed Jaden add the bars to his tool collection.

Check out the video.

@jstruckrepair_

Huper Tough Pry Bars Made In The USA at Walmart #hypertough #walmart #minitoolbox #harborfreight #toolbox #tools #mechaniclife #mechanic #dieselmechanic #mechanicsoftiktok #mechanicsoftiktok #hvac @Ryan @ohwhat760 @Robert Griggs @braydentravelstead @3.8Slow_Stang

♬ original sound – Jaden

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker is a fan of this brand.

Get your hands on some of these tools!

