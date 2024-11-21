November 21, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Customer Shows That The Tender Shack Order She Placed Was Delivered In An Outback Steakhouse Bag

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Nic was surprised about the DoorDash order she placed with a restaurant called Tender Shack…

And she took to TikTok to share her experience with viewers.

Nic was surprised to see that her order from Tender Shack arrived in an Outback Steakhouse bag.

She said, “I think I got put into one of those ghost restaurants.”

Nic added, “Because we ordered from this place on DoorDash called Tender Shack but it came in an Outback bag.”

The text overlay reads, “Spotted a Ghost Kitchen.”

I think she got to the bottom of this mystery…

Check out the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nicccetta/video/7433235032396811563

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Another story about a “Ghost Kitchen.”

