Dad Gets Caught In Sketchy Video Calls And Lies About Them, So His Daughter Teaches Her Breaking Point And Tensions Boil Over

AITA for telling my dad I don’t care about him anymore A bit of background, I (23F) am pretty close with my dad (66M) and my mom (57F). They are extremely supportive and we’re a pretty tight knit family. Also I’m currently living at home. A few months ago, my dad and I got into a massive fight because of some flirty texts I saw on his phone to a woman. First, he lied and said she was a man he worked with, then he said that was a joke but she really is just a colleague. When I asked why he would send flirty texts to a colleague he said it was a joke and he wouldn’t budge. To make matters worse, during this time he’d been acting weird at home (stand-offish, cold and picking at anything my mom did).

Before I could even digest all this, I had to travel for work for 2 months so I thought I’d figure what to do next when I came back. But when I got back, things were different. Apparently they had talked and he apologized and told her about the texts (not sure how much) but my mom trusts him and they seem good and happy together. Better than I’ve seen them in years. Fast forward to a week ago, I’m catching a ride home with dad. When I walk into his office, he’s on a video call, but the other persons camera is off. When he sees me, he immediately puts his phone face down and tells me to get out.

I say “Why? Who are you on the phone with?” Which is normal for us (I’ve walked into his office when he’s been on Zoom meetings and he just mutes himself or excuses himself and tells me to “sit down, it’ll take a minute.”) But he keeps repeating to get out. When I don’t, he leaves and takes the call outside. We haven’t spoken since and then this morning he asks me something unrelated super casual and I totally blew up. I said I couldn’t believe he hasn’t even tried to have a conversation about The Call. And he says actually I should apologize for interrupting. I said I’m not waiting on an apology but an explanation especially given everything that happened a few months ago.

He ignores that completely and doubles down on how rude I am for speaking to him while he’s on a call, and I shouldn’t be asking him stuff like that anyway. I said, “That’s fine, I’m done asking. Clearly us being on good terms, and on the same page especially considering everything that had happened recently doesn’t even weigh on you enough to warrant a conversation, so fine, whatever, I don’t care about this or you anymore.”

I’m starting to feel bad. For starters, it’s not true, obviously I care, he’s my father. I love him. He’s also old and I worry for his health and I hate wasting the time we have together fighting or angry at him. But on the other hand this whole situation makes me sick. I know he’s human and he can mess up but its the fact he never owns up to anything and he expects things to just go away. I don’t know, I’m conflicted. Maybe this isn’t the right sub for this, I don’t know. I’m sorry if it isn’t, I just feel like I need a bit of advice or perspective.

