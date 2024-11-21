November 21, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Dealership Worker Said A Customer “Car Fished” Him. – ‘9 times out of 10 they have bad credit.’

You probably know what “cat fishing” is, but what about “car fishing”?

An employee at a car dealership posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the car fishing experience he recently had to deal with.

The man told viewers, “Bro, one thing I’ve learned about all my years in this business. If somebody comes into the dealership too eager to buy my car, 9 times out of 10 they have bad credit.”

He added, “And I got car fished this morning. So, young dude walks in. He’s all excited to buy a Nissan Leaf, which is our electric car. And he was just so excited. He’s like, ‘Yeah, man. I’m ready to buy today. I just want to go on a test drive, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’”

The man said that he took a test drive with the young man and everything seemed to be going fine.

But he got a rude awakening when he looked at the man’s credit.

He said, “443 score. No money down. 19 years old. Get out my dealership, bro.”

Take a look at what he had to say.

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And one viewer thinks he should’ve taken a different approach.

Car fishing…have you heard about it?

