November 20, 2024 at 4:47 pm

DoorDash Driver Got A Weird Tip From A Customer After He Delivered An Order From Taco Bell

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@wilfredoluciano

When you work as a delivery driver, you never know what your night is gonna be like and you never know what kind of tips you’re gonna get.

A delivery driver named Wilfredo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual tip he received after he dropped off a delivery from DoorDash.

Wilfredo told viewers, “Let me just say that I never thought in a million years that any DoorDash was going to top that one time when I delivered one singular sauce packet from Taco Bell, but my goodness.”

He added, “Taco Bell has done it again, because, do you want to see my tip from this most recent order I just did?”

Wilfredo showed viewers a bag of coins wrapped in plastic and said, “What is that? There’s got to be like 50 cents in here max?”

Just another night delivering food…

Let’s take a look at the video.

@wilfredoluciano

lmao how do I always end up in such interesting scenarios working this job? #doordash #dasher #deliverydriver

♬ original sound – wilfredo

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual has been there.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Hey, it’s better than nothing…

