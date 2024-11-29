Drive-Thru Worker Cuts Customer Off Mid-Order, But Ends Up Having To Complete It At The Window Instead

When it comes to drive-thrus, some workers are great at handling orders quickly.

Others, though, seem in a rush to get you moving before you’re even done talking.

So, what would you do if you’re midway through ordering your favorite morning drink, and the cashier cuts you off with an impatient “Drive up?”

Would you let them know you’re not finished?

Or would you pull up, even if it caused them more work?

In the following story, one customer finds themselves in this very predicament.

Here’s what happened.

“Drive up!” Okay, then. I was at the drive-thru of a coffee place in Canada named after a hockey player (who is far more famous for his donuts). I pulled up to the speaker and started to order my drink, donut, and pack of hockey cards that I seemed to be addicted to buying. “Could I have an XL tea with two milks? ” I asked as I started my order, already wondering what card I’d pull. “Drive up.”

This time, he wasn’t letting their impatience slide.

Now, I knew, logically, that the person on the other end was impatient and had assumed I only wanted a drink. But I’m tired of the phrase, “Sorry, I’m not done with my order yet,” so I drove up. The cashier told me my total and handed me the debit machine and was surprised when I said that I also wanted cards and a donut. I think the kicker was when I said “I assumed he couldn’t hear me so told me to drive up and finish my order.” It was a minor inconvenience for them and didn’t add more than half a minute to the wait behind me. I’m sure they won’t learn anything from this, either.

Yikes! Some people need to take their jobs more seriously.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this issue.

People working in the service industry need to know patience and understanding.

