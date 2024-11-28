During A Friendly Get Together A Guest Declines Every Drink Offered, But Then Complains That The Host Didn’t Serve Her Anything

Some guests make hosting a little more challenging, especially when they take offense at every little thing.

So, what would you do if you offered a variety of drinks at a casual get-together and one guest turned down everything with a huff, making you feel like you’d done something wrong? Would you go out of your way to accommodate them? Or just let them sit without anything while everyone else enjoys the refreshments?

In the following story, one hostess finds herself in this exact situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not giving someone something to drink at my house, but gave it to others I, 39/F, have friends over sometimes to catch up. I always have snacks and multiple drink options. As everyone arrives and sits, I ask, “What would you like to drink?” and gesture over to the bar setup where I have iced tea, soda water, flavored mixers, and wine. I have essentially the same setup each time for our afternoon meet-ups. We all chat as I get them drinks. A friend (50/F) arrives, and I do the same. She says, “I don’t drink!” in a huff. I don’t get her anything, and she sits there the whole chat without so much as water.

The lady is very hard to get along with.

She does this every time someone says “drink.” She does the same thing when someone uses “coffee” as a catchall – “Let’s get together for coffee and catch up.” She is not a recovering alcoholic. She is not on the spectrum. I just got fed up with the ridiculousness. Every time I have to say I have things other than alcohol, even though it should be very obvious that’s the case. I’m tired of explaining it. AITA?

Eek. If that’s how she acts everywhere, she’s lucky to still get invited.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This would be so funny!

Here’s a good point.

There’s no doubt she knows this.

Perhaps it could be health-related.

As this person points out, she is an adult and can ask for something.

She knows exactly what she’s doing. For whatever reason, some people live for drama and she’s probably one of them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.