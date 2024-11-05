Employee Kept Getting Blamed For Getting Hair In Customers’ Food, So She Dyed It Blue To Prove Once And For All It Wasn’t Her

When you’re constantly blamed for something that’s not your fault, it can feel like you’re stuck in an endless loop of frustration.

So, what would you do if your boss kept pinning the blame on you for something as silly as finding hair in customers’ food when it clearly wasn’t yours?

Would you just take the blame and move on?

Or would you find a way to prevent being blamed?

In the following story, one sandwich shop worker finds herself in this very situation and makes a bold move.

Here’s what she did.

Dyed my hair blue so boss would stop blaming me for hair in customer’s food I used to work for a sandwich shop. All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar, I suppose? Medium length and brown. But every time a customer complained about long black hair in the food, my boss immediately blamed me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted.

She came up with the perfect solution.

So, one day, I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair in the food. You guessed it, it happened. And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue was beyond amusing.

That’s one way to prove it’s not your fault.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this story.

Her plan backfired in an epic way!

This woman did it to herself, but great response from the server.

Gee, wonder where the black hair came from?

This is terrible if that’s the reason.

Good for her!

It would get really old being blamed when you know it’s not your hair.

