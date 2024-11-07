Employee Forgot To Delete An Embarrassing Email Signature In A Message She Sent To A Big Boss. – ‘You know what I love? Your little signature at the end of your emails.’

Now, this is funny!

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the embarrassing realization she came to regarding her email signature.

She said, “This is the story of how I found out that every email I have sent since I was 10 years old has had the auto signature ‘im in love with Justin Biebers new haircut!!!’”

Uh oh…

She said, “About a month ago, how this all kind of resurfaced, I was emailing my friend [and] co-worker, and one of my managers who’s pretty high up. This was just a quick, like, scheduling email. I knew as soon as I sent it because I guess I was just sending it really fast that I forgot to delete the signature. I’ve never once had this issue before, so I’m freaking out because this isn’t just one of my managers. This is top dog.”

Her co-worker told her, “‘That is really embarrassing but you should just acknowledge it.’ So, that’s what I do.”

Jessica thought the ordeal was over but about a month later, it came back to haunt her again. She said, “My other manager, who is, like, right above me, she goes up to me and is like, ‘You know what I love? Your little signature at the end of your emails.'”

The manager added, “‘Well, I can see every email that you send. Ever since I’ve worked here, you’ve had that little thing at the end of your email. I think it’s quirky. I think it’s fun.”

Jessica went though her old emails and realized that she’d used that signature on every email she’d sent from her laptop.

She told viewers, “Everything I’ve sent from my computer has had that auto signature because even if I delete it, if you click those three dots, it’s still there.”

Jessica added, “Turns out, it was on a setting that made sure that signature was embedded into the email no matter what at the very bottom of the page.”

She continued, “I’ve applied to countless jobs from that email address. That email address is my primary form of contact with my extended family. I even applied to some colleges with that address. Take this as a cautionary tale to just double-check your Gmail settings and make sure that your auto signature is what you would like it to be.”

Ouch…

Check out her video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer asked a question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user got a kick out of this story.

This is hilarious!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.