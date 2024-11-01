Entitled Mom Pulled This Girl’s Hair So Her Son Could Touch It, So Police Got Involved And She Was Charged With Assault.
Do you know what’s worse than entitled parents?
Entitled parents who think they can just make up stories to make them the good guys.
This woman recalls what happened to her when she was a little girl after another mother pulled her hair for her own selfish reasons.
Read the full story below to find out what happened.
My Mom Asks Entitled Mother To Let Go Of My Hair, Refused And Got Her Life Ruined.
When I was a kid, I never cut my hair.
No matter what, I never cut my hair, so I had very long pretty dirty blonde hair.
And as a kid, a lot of people would ask to touch it.
And I was fine with it, as long as they had my permission.
This woman shares an unforgettable story at the grocery when she was just a little kid.
So when I was 6, my mom took me to a grocery store to buy something for dinner that night.
We got to the store and my mom got the stuff she needed, but she was missing the bread from the other side of the store.
She sent me to go get it since I was fast and small.
Someone pulled her hair really hard.
When I got to the bread, I picked out the brand we would usually buy, and at the time, I really liked Baguettes and other types of breads.
So when I saw the baguettes, I totally forgot that my mom was waiting for me and grabbed a stick, and I headed back to my mom.
So when I was heading back to my mom from the bread aisle, I felt someone pull on my hair, and not gently!
They yanked it.
Another small kid wanted to touch her hair.
They pulled so hard I thought my hair what going to come out.
And I cried so hard, my mom heard me across the store.
It turns out it was a kid about my age who wanted to touch my hair.
So his MOM, and I say his 40-year-old mother, pulled my hair so her friggin’ kid could touch it.
Her mom confronted the child’s mom.
My mom rushed over and told the lady to let go of me.
This is basically how to conversation went:
Mom: Let my daughter go!
Entitled Mom: My child just wanted to touch her hair. She has very pretty hair.
The entitled mother said they were harassing her.
Me: She pulled on my hair. It hurts!
Mom: You could’ve just asked! You can’t just pull kid’s hair. I can call the police for assault!
EM: You are harassing me. All I did was let my son touch her hair! I can call the police on you for harassing me and my child!
Mom: Firstly, I am not harassing you. You assaulted my child.
And secondly, you can call the police. You will only make things worse for yourself.
The police came and got their statements separately.
As it turns out, the entitled mom called the police and they took both our statements.
The entitled mother had given an exaggerated and dramatic report.
She told the police, as we would find out later, that I had given consent for her kid to touch my hair.
And my mom had come out of nowhere, and started harassing the entitled mother.
They found out the truth from the security camera.
My mother had given the police the actual report from her side.
I had been asked to give a report, but I was too scared and tired from the experience to say much.
They checked the security footage and saw what actually happened.
The entitled mom was charged for assault and had to stay in jail for 6 months!
My mom decided to press charges and sued the entitled mom for assault.
She was sent to jail for 6 months and fined for providing a false police report as the cherry on top!
That was intense.
