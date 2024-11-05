Fast Food Joint Called Wrong Number Every Week About Broken Fryers, So They Gave A Fake ETA And Never Heard From Them Again

A misdialed number can be an annoyance, but when it happens weekly, it becomes a downright nuisance.

Each week, this unsuspecting person receives a call from a confused fast food worker about their broken fryers.

Fixing fryers was way above their pay grade, so they decided to put a stop to the calls once and for all.

Read on for the full story.

Wrong number Years ago, I kept getting calls on my direct line at work from Carl’s Jr employees who had broken deep fryers.

They couldn’t explain it, but regardless, the calls just kept coming.

I don’t know if my number was similar to their repair line number, or if Carl’s Jr had listed the wrong number, or if my number was the same but wrong area code. All I know is that, about once a week, I’d get a call from a panicking employee at a different Carl’s Jr.

The recipient implored them to update their documentation.

I’d tell them I didn’t work for Carl’s Jr, that this was not the repair line. “Please update your phone number listing.” This went on for about 6 months.

When they didn’t, the recipient just started playing along.

Finally, I’d had enough and I just told the caller, “I’ll have someone there within an hour to fix it.” Happened again the next week. “I’ll have someone there within an hour to fix it.” Never heard from Carl’s Jr employees again after that.

Problem solved!

What did Reddit think?

When this wrong number recipient couldn’t make the calls stop, they just started going along with it.

No one wants to be an unpaid employee.

This wrong number receiver chose chaos.

While no one knows the status of those poor employees’ broken fryers, this caller can finally reclaim some peace for themselves.

Sometimes you just have to tell people what they want to hear, true or not.

