Firefighter’s Wife Talked About The Biggest Cause Of House Fires. – ‘Dirt builds up over the years and a fire can break out.’

Most folks don’t think too much about fire safety in their homes, so it’s good to get a heads-up every once in a while.

And this information comes from a good source: a firefighter’s wife.

Her name is Jess and she posted a video on TikTok to warn viewers about what she calls “The #1 Fire Danger In Your House.”

Jess said, “It will surprise the hell out of you and no one ever guesses it” and said that most people don’t clean the inside of fans in their bathrooms. Dirt builds up over the years and a fire can break out if there is a short in the fan.

She told viewers, “And the fire actually goes up into the attic space, the crawlspace, of the home, and the fire is allowed to develop over the ceiling and over the fire detectors. And by the time anyone realizes there’s a fire, it’s usually too late.”

Jess told viewers, “My husband is a firefighter of 17 years and he calls this fire a ‘house burner.’ In his opinion, it is the most dangerous fire to get started in your house.”

She advised TikTokkers, “Turn them off before you leave the house. Please turn them off before you go to bed.”

Check out her video.

@unhingedreviewswjess Google will tell you the most common house fire is a kitchen fire. That may be the most common way fired get *started* in houses, but not how they burn to the ground. RJ said kitchen fires are usually put out by the time they arrive on scene. It’s not only RJ’s opinion that this is the most dangerous fire in your home, but I met a retired FF who was working as a Fire Safety guy that worked for the city that 100% agreed with him. Exhaust fans accumulate sooo much dust and dirt over the years. I prefer to replace them over cleaning them. They’re not terribly expensive or difficult to replace. A lot easier than replacing your home, and not to mention everything in it!! Stay safe, friends. #firefighter #firefightertiktok #firefighters #homeimprovement #renovation #diyproject #homeproject #homerenovation ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke from experience.

Straight from the source!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.