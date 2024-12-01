Frustrated Guest Found Out Her Company Didn’t Pay For Her Accommodation, So She Walked Out Of The Hotel Loudly And Proudly Clapping

What would you do if, while checking in at a hotel for a work trip, the receptionist told you that your company didn’t pay for the room?

Would you break down and make a scene?

This front desk officer shares her encounter with such a guest but was shocked by how the guest handled the situation.

Read the story below to find out.

A guest just had the strangest breakdown in the lobby and I’m not even mad. So, I’m checking this girl in who is in town for business, and as usual, her company is paying for her stay. This lady was already short and kinda impolite, but I don’t sweat it. It’s 9 o’clock, and she has bags under her eyes. She probably is exhausted from travel.

This female front desk attendant found out the guest was being sent from one place to another.

I make small talk, which she barely partakes in. But she mentions she has driven for hours from the next major city over, from one of our other properties, because of a sudden transfer. Bingo! Her company is moving her all over the place on short notice.

Her payment was declined.

I go and process her payment, and get an alert that the card on file the company left is expired. I had to break the news. “I’m so sorry ma’am, but the card on file we were given is expired. Is there any way you can get a hold of them and maybe we can work something out? I just need a valid card.”

She started clapping and went out of the lobby.

That did it. She broke. She turns around. Pauses. And starts clapping. She clapped loud and she clapped proud. She clapped all the way out of the lobby.

Front desk attendant supported how the guest released her anger.

I paused for a moment and thought if I should be angry. But, you know what… no! She released her anger in a physical manner, rather than directing it at me or anyone else. You let that anger out, girl. You do you.

I think that employee needs to find a different job!

I guess, sometimes, you just have to clap it out to release your frustrations.

