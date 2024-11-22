She Hosted A Guest At Her House, But She Gives Her Trouble About The Condition Of The Room And Leaves A Bad Review. So She Does Some Digging And Uncovers A Huge Tax Lie.

Operating a short-term rental means dealing with all types of people, but some guests seem to go out of their way to make life harder than it needs to be.

Imagine hosting someone in your guest room who complains about your space and leaves a less-than-stellar review, only for you to find out she’d been lying to the city about her housing status.

Would you ignore it?

Or would you take the opportunity to get her back?

In the following story, a homeowner finds themselves in this very situation and decides enough is enough.

Here’s how it all played out.

Woman was mean to me. I think I won. I was hosting a woman in my guest room who was visiting her condo in the city. She had it rented out for a few years and would fly in to check up on it, gather her mail, etc. She gave me trouble about the condition of my guest room. She also left a lukewarm review. In my city, we have a residential exemption – if you own and live in the place, you get a third of your property taxes waived. If you rent it out, you pay the full amount.

It turns out the woman was lying about living in the condo.

On my next visit to city hall, I checked her status. Sure enough, she’d been claiming that she lived there all along and got the exemption (about $2000 a year). I mentioned to the clerk that she’d stayed at my house on her most recent visit. That lukewarm review and verbal stuff cost her a bundle. Screw her.

Eek! That was an expensive review she left.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about difficult guests.

According to this person, the lady deserved it.

Yes, they should really address why she left that review.

Great questions.

This is probably just what she’ll do, too.

The hospitality industry isn’t for everyone.

Sure, it’s wrong that she lied on her taxes, but whatever she complained about will be brought up again by someone else.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.