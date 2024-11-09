Groom-To- Be Doesn’t Want His Fiance’s Cousin To Come To Their Wedding, But He’s Like A Brother To Her So She Really Wants Him There

Breakups can be messy especially when the people who were dating are related to a couple that’s about to get married. In today’s story, planning the wedding is now more complicated than ever because the groom doesn’t want his bride’s cousin at the wedding; however, the cousin is like a brother to the bride, so it’s important to her that he’s at the wedding.

Let’s see how the story unravels…

AITA for going off on my fiance and telling her cousin not to come to my wedding? My (23M) fiance Janna (24F) and her cousin Todd (21M) have always been close, and he’s basically like a younger brother to her. When Todd came out his 9th grade year, has parents kicked him out, and he moved in with her and his aunt n uncle for awhile. He met my brother Julian (20M) then and they started seeing each other not too long afterwards. I didn’t necessarily like the way Todd treated Julian sometimes, and Julian had some weird Soccer accidents sometimes…but Janna convinced me to stay out of it and Julian hadn’t told me anything major. They stayed together through highschool and they moved in together for college.

Julian quite school and moved back home.

Last year a few weeks after his 19th birthday, Julian had a breakdown and ran home. He’d quit school and Soccer and he refused to talk about why, and of course Todd had no answers other than stress. Julian had even started getting the bed again. I knew something more had happened but Julian didn’t want to talk about it.

OP doesn’t want Todd at their wedding.

He’s been in therapy and has been doing better. When Janna told me she wanted Todd at the wedding, I told her no and I didn’t want him around Julian. She tells me thats it’s not fair.

Janna brought Todd over to their house.

Yesterday she brings Todd home knowing Julian is there. I’m like what is he doing here and I’m trying to get her to take him somewhere else. She starts going off on me saying I don’t even know what happened last year and she brought Todd to show me it had nothing to do with him. Julian overheard us and when he saw Todd he literally pissed himself and ran upstairs.

Now OP and Janna are arguing about whether or not Todd can go to the wedding or even be at their house.

I yelled at her to get out and that Todd was banned from the wedding. I told her she didn’t have any right bringing him around. She tells me it’s her place too and Todd is her family. AITA?

It sounds like Todd and Julian had a serious falling out. It’s too bad OP doesn’t know what happened. I understand why Janna would want Todd at her wedding, but I also understand why OP would not want Todd at the wedding.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

