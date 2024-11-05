Boss Gave His Employee An Unfair Performance Review, So They Signed Him Up For Endless Spam Emails Until His Inbox Was Flooded

It’s tough when managers think criticism is the only form of communication, especially when it’s more destructive than constructive.

Little did one bad boss know, his dismissive attitude would soon lead him to a flood of unsolicited emails, courtesy of someone who’d had enough.

Signed my boss up for every email list I could fine Back in the early 2000s, I had a manager that would often be a jerk to many of his employees, including me. He loved to tell people that they should be happy to have a job, gave no constructive feedback, it was all just how bad we were.

His poor feedback style was reflected in his performance reviews.

When I got my review for the year, he had given me a 1 of 5. When I asked his boss to review my review, his boss literally said “What the heck,” as he had talked to lots of my internal customers.

The boss’ boss was much more kind and objective.

His boss actually gave me a 4.7 or something out of 5 on the re-review because he knew the changes I had helped the team make.

Not long after the review, I would be on the internet and anytime that a website would ask me to sign up for their email (long before you had to opt-in), I would put his work email into the field. I did this for a few weeks and then moved on with my life because I had a million other things to do.

When they check in later, their boss’ inbox is flooded.

A year later, I was helping him with something on his computer and made a comment about having 10,000 unread emails. He made a comment about getting on some spam lists and now getting hundreds of emails a day weren’t work related. When I left his office after that, I suddenly remembered signing him up for email lists and smiled back to my desk.

Ultimately, the manager’s inbox became a reflection of his management style—cluttered, overwhelming, and completely avoidable.

