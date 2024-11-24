He Often Has Friends Stop By His House And They Don’t Stay Very Long, But His Live-In Girlfriend Wants Him To Ask Her Permission Before Letting Anyone Come Over

If you are living with your boyfriend or girlfriend, would you ask their permission for every single person who wants to stop by your house?

This man tells us that his girlfriend felt like her privacy was being invaded by all of his visitors. She wanted him to ask her permission letting anyone stop by, but he thought that was completely unreasonable.

Read the full story and weigh in.

AITA for not asking my gf if it’s ok for guests stop by my house? I (30M) live with my girlfriend (28F) in a house I bought this past year. An issue that keeps coming up is that my GF keeps saying I’m letting others invade her privacy by having guests like family members, friends, etc., stop by my house for a brief moment even though I let her know in advance.

They’re usually there to just pickup a tool I borrowed, give me an item really quick… stuff like that.

This man shares that some friends would just call randomly and drop by for a second.

Sometimes a friend will call and say, “Hey, I’m in your area. Do you mind if I come pickup my bike I left at your house?” To which I’ll say, yeah, sure no problem. Then I’ll let my girlfriend know that my friend is 15 minutes away.

He thinks he doesn’t need to ask permission from his girlfriend.

She’ll get mad because I’m not asking her if it’s ok before I agree. I understand you can do that if you’re planning an event, having guests over for a longer period of time, or a get together. But someone just coming over for a second? I don’t feel like I need to ask her permission if it’s ok for these types of things as long as I’m letting her know who and when they’ll be coming by.

He says it might be weird for the other person to wait for permission.

That’s a strange conversation to have if I have to let the other person know that I need to check with my girlfriend to see if it’s ok before they drop by. No one I know has ever said, “Hey, let me check with my partner before you come over to see if it’s ok for something so small.” AITA?

It definitely sounds like he and his girlfriend need to get on the same page about this situation.

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It seems a little odd, says this person.

This one agrees with him not needing her permission.

We’re getting lots of NTAs.

Finally, this person suggests talking it out with her.

Your house, your rules. He really needs to talk to his girlfriend.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.