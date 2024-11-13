He Told His Mom Over And Over Again That He Would Not Babysit For His Sister, But His Mom Told His Sister That He Actually Would

Paying a babysitter to watch your kids while you’re at work can be expensive. That’s why it’s wonderful if you have family who can babysit for free.

AITA for not wanting to babysit 2 of my sister’s kids for a few hours? I(22M) got asked last week by my mom(60F) that my sister(23F) was starting a new job after taking some time off raising her two kids: son (2M) and daughter (1F). I was initially asked to watch the kids for a few hours the entire weekday, but every time I was asked by my mom, I would always tell her no. My mom then goes on a repetitive cycle saying how I have to help her, that this is what we do for family.

And to top it all off she then asks me, “Okay OP just tell me yes or no. Will you do it?” I say, “No.” Then the conversation repeats. “Okay OP tell me yes or no?” A nd you guessed it, it’s a no from me. She then went on a third time before I completely ignored her and left.

She then called me the next day asking me to do it for a few days, instead of the initial 5. I still say no. She then continues and I hang up. She then called me a few times and each time I hanged up on her.

After this repetitive cycle, I just ignored her calls. She would then call my other sister(35F) to try and convince me, but I still wouldn’t budge. On the phone today my mom and my sister were trying to smooth my transition to babysit for them by saying that I would only need to watch the kids for 2 hours, then it changed to 1 hour, and then 30 minutes after I kept on saying “no no no.”

I told them honestly, “I’m not a responsible person. Kids are not dolls. They require your full attention since 1 second they could be watching TV and then the next, anything dangerous could happen. Also wouldn’t you realistically want your kids to be watched by someone who is actively interested in them?” My sister agreed, “Yeah OP I just don’t have anyone else to watch them. Our brother agreed to do 2 days, my husband’s mom agreed to do 1 day and now I need you to do the remaining 2. I will pay you!” I angrily said “It’s not about the pay! I just don’t like kids. I can’t babysit. I’m sorry. You should’ve found a babysitter at your church or somewhere else the week before when you already knew that I didn’t agree to it.”

My sister was surprised, “You didn’t agree to it before? But mom told me that you agreed to it originally.” This was when I was totally confused and shocked. “What? I told mom EVERY SINGLE TIME no! Never once did I say yes!” I told my other sister(35F) this convo and she said that I should just bite the bullet and babysit for her. Just tell her every time I’m done babysitting to find a new replacement.

