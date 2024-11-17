Job Seeker Was Recruited For A Senior Role, But When The Project Gets Canceled He Makes It Clear He’s Not Paying The Costs Of The Recruitment Trip

It’s really nice when all expenses are paid, especially if it’s a swanky trip.

But what happens if the company who paid for it all decides that you should foot the bill after the project gets canceled?

You could try what the person in this story did, if you’re up for a little revenge.

Check out how he got out of a weird and expensive situation.

Company recruits me for senior position, brings me to their HQ, project gets canceled while I’m interviewing and I’m supposed to pay for the trip? I don’t think so. I was heavily recruited by a big telecom firm in Denver to run the technical side of a huge networking project. After multiple phone interviews, I was invited out for the big in-person sit down, a two-day affair where I met with the big dogs, other techies, HR, etc. It was a pretty amazing opportunity.

It all goes swimmingly at first.

Took the trip. First day of meetings went great, I felt it was a great match, etc. I did sense there was some tension between two groups over network architecture. It turned out that was one of the reasons they were bringing in someone more senior who could finalize the approach and get the project moving. That was fine, all part of the job, whatever. Got wined and dined after the first day, was definitely feeling like the job was a match and that I’d be moving to Denver. I went in the second day and after another round of interviews the division head takes me to lunch.

Then you know what hit the fan.

That’s when it all blew up. While we were at lunch the firm’s senior management canned the entire project and fired every person associated with it. Apparently there was a huge internal political war going on, this project was ground zero for the big battle and this division just lost. We get back from lunch and the manager escorts me to HR where we’re going to sit down and go over their offer. Instead he’s told what’s going on and that he’s out of a job along with everyone else on the project. At this point I was told to leave. No apologies, it was just bad luck for me. At the hotel and there’s a voicemail asking me to call the HR people. I’m ticked but I call. They tell me they’ve had to cancel my return ticket and that I’d need to pay for the hotel myself for now, but that if I would submit an expense report they’d might be able to get me a check. There’s a second voicemail from the front desk asking me to provide a credit card for the stay. And then I get a call on my cell phone from the car rental company which I didn’t answer. Turns out they also wanted my credit card. Nope. I called the airline and they said my reservation had indeed been canceled. But they also acknowledged that the reservation was paid for using a “fully refundable” ticket – which I was holding and which back in the 90’s was essentially as good as cash. They said they wouldn’t know for certain if I could board until I showed up at the counter with the physical ticket.

But he wasn’t going to let them get away with this.

I’m on the hook for several thousand in airfare a nice hotel and rental car after taking several days of vacation from my job for this interview? I don’t think so. I packed my bags and loaded up the rental car. Left the keys in hotel room door. Drove the rental car back to Dallas and stayed overnight. Dropped the rental at the Hertz lot at DFW airport, took their shuttle to the terminal I’d left my car at and drove home. Over the next few months I got several nasty phone calls from their HR and accounting departments demanding I pay them back for the trip including paying for the $700 drop off fee for the car. I never answered them of course, just let them go to voicemail. Eventually I got a demand letter from their legal department, paid an attorney a nominal fee to send them a demand for compensation / threaten a lawsuit letter. I never heard from the firm again.

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely! Can you imagine how they treat employees?

I guess so! No foresight.

Fingers crossed! They deserve it.

Be nice! He was more getting revenge against the staff who dropped the ball.

It pays to know people. Good for you.

I applaud his level headedness.

These people were seriously delusional.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.