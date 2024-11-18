He Was Tormented By A Bully At School, But He Made Him Look Foolish And Got Him Suspended

It’s bully revenge time, friends!

Revenge Against a Bully. “This happened when I was 10 years old. My genetics freaking suck. People on both my parents’ sides of the family get severe acne from a young age. Other kids would stare, but no one was ever rude until this kid.

I honestly don’t even remember the kid’s name, this was so long ago. We’ll call him D. He would call me names multiple times a day, every day, for multiple weeks. Some of them were honestly pretty creative. It didn’t really bother me until he started getting his whole group of friends to do this in unison with him. And they would wait between classes, so a lot more kids were passing by, but with the group of them, it was loud enough for the whole hallway to hear. A singular jerk was tolerable, but a handful of them was too much to deal with. (Yeah, I know what I said.) I think what really pushed me over the edge was when they started making fun of me during class, pointing and laughing while doing it, so that they could make it blatantly clear they were talking about me even if they were whispering. At least when it was between classes, there was some reprieve, but throughout the whole day? Nah. So I pulled what I thought was a seemingly innocuous prank. On this day, D was especially disruptive. He and his friends were loud enough that the teacher paused class to get them to settle down multiple times. I noticed that he was also barely sitting on his chair. He was sitting just on the edge of it all day, so that he could lean forward for a few seconds, off his seat, cup his hands around his mouth to shout to his friends across the room, and sit back down after shouting whatever he was shouting.

As fate would have it, that day assigned seats had changed, and I was now assigned to sit right next to him. Tired of dealing with his crap after so long, when he leaned forward again after maybe the 10th time, I pulled his seat an inch or two back. When he attempted to sit back down, his rear hit the floor instead of his seat. Maybe his ego was hurt when the entire class laughed at him because he told the teacher what I did to get me in trouble. (Side note, our teacher knew he was calling me names because that’s how loud him and his friends were starting to get. But the teacher would only ever give a a half-hearted “knock it off, D” before getting back to class work.) He dramatically even asked to go to the nurse, because the edge of the seat scraped his back when he fell. He wasn’t bleeding or anything, but it was a little red. However, he said it hurt sooo much that he wanted this escalated. So, the teacher had to involve the principal. This kid was your typical troubled youth. You couldn’t count on both hands how many times he’d been sent to the principal’s office throughout the year. Never from bullying me, though, because my teacher said I had no grounds to escalate my issues with the principle since he was never physically hurting me. Meanwhile, I had always been your typical model student. I had never been summoned to the principal’s office, I was always quiet during class, and I got straight A’s on my report card all the time. It was clear to anyone, even without reading our school records, that D had just pushed me too hard. Somehow, 10-year-old me was highly aware of this.

We were both taken to the principal’s office. She had us both to sit down, saying she had to deal with something real quick, but she’d be right back. As soon as she left and that door closed, my very first thought was, “I need to cry. If I cry, I’ll get in less trouble for this.” By the time the principal made it back, I had turned up the water works. She said she wanted to hear both our sides of the story, so she told D to wait outside her door so she could speak with me one-on-one. I was honest about everything that had happened. I told her that him and his friends would even pass notes during class to make fun of me with whatever they wrote down. My teacher even found one of the notes in his desk after I told this to the principal. But I made myself tell the story between choked sobs, as though recounting each incident was just too traumatizing for me to even talk about. Hey, if D was going to be dramatic over his pain, I could be dramatic with my emotions. My dad also knew I had been having trouble with him, so when the principal called him, he stood up for me. In the end, D received a two weeks suspension. I only received three days of in-school suspension. And since I finished school work early each day, the principal actually asked me to tutor some other kids, giving me something to do to pass the time. I was warned, however, to never do what I did again or else next time I “might kill someone.” Right…

I honestly felt bad for D. In the aftermath, I found out that each time he got in trouble at school, his dad would beat him at home. Granted, if he got in trouble, it was from his own poor idiotic choices, but I still don’t condone the violence. He even had bruises when he came back. He never made fun of me again, though. And since he was the instigator in his group of friends, they all stopped making fun of me too. Maybe six months layer, on the last day of school, kids were asking their friends to sign their yearbook. He came up to me with his, very sheepishly, and asked, “Would you please sign this?” There was a lot of guilt in his voice. When I did, he smiled brightly. Not like all of the malicious smiles he used to give me. I forgave him, and he knew it, and it made him happy. But would I play it off the same way if given the option to redo things? Probably.”

