Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Customer Found A Raw Egg At The Bottom Of A Jar. – ‘What is going on here?’

Some people already have problems with mayonnaise, and this story isn’t going to make them feel any better about it.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Emma who showed viewers what she found at the bottom of a jar of Hellmann’s mayo.

Emma found a strange object at the bottom of her mayo jar and said, “It looks like an egg.”

She did some more investigating and the mystery object turned out to be a raw egg that she cracked with a spoon.

Emma asked, “What is going on here?”

In her caption, she wrote, “Maybe we just got a really special container.”

Yeah, maybe…

Take a look at the video.

What’s that doing there?!?!

