November 9, 2024 at 6:48 am

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Customer Found A Raw Egg At The Bottom Of A Jar. – ‘What is going on here?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kashigolean

Some people already have problems with mayonnaise, and this story isn’t going to make them feel any better about it.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Emma who showed viewers what she found at the bottom of a jar of Hellmann’s mayo.

Source: TikTok

Emma found a strange object at the bottom of her mayo jar and said, “It looks like an egg.”

She did some more investigating and the mystery object turned out to be a raw egg that she cracked with a spoon.

Source: TikTok

Emma asked, “What is going on here?”

In her caption, she wrote, “Maybe we just got a really special container.”

Yeah, maybe…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@kashigolean

Maybe we just got a really special container. @Hellmann’s Mayo what is going on here?? #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #egg #fyp #foryou #scary #gross #cooking

♬ original sound – Emma

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One individual was shocked.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker appreciated the video.

Source: TikTok

And this person made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

What’s that doing there?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter