Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Customer Found A Raw Egg At The Bottom Of A Jar. – ‘What is going on here?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people already have problems with mayonnaise, and this story isn’t going to make them feel any better about it.
It comes to us from a TikTokker named Emma who showed viewers what she found at the bottom of a jar of Hellmann’s mayo.
Emma found a strange object at the bottom of her mayo jar and said, “It looks like an egg.”
She did some more investigating and the mystery object turned out to be a raw egg that she cracked with a spoon.
Emma asked, “What is going on here?”
In her caption, she wrote, “Maybe we just got a really special container.”
Yeah, maybe…
Take a look at the video.
@kashigolean
Maybe we just got a really special container. @Hellmann’s Mayo what is going on here?? #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #egg #fyp #foryou #scary #gross #cooking
This is how TikTokkers reacted.
One individual was shocked.
Another TikTokker appreciated the video.
And this person made a funny comment.
What’s that doing there?!?!
