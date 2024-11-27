Her Boyfriend’s Friend Wouldn’t Stop Making Weird Comments About Her, So She Humiliated Him At A Party In Front Of Everyone

Some folks just don’t know how to keep their mouths shut…

Or they try to be funny by being offensive, because they don’t know any other way, and all it does it make everyone uncomfortable.

Whatever the case, I think we can all agree that these folks are ANNOYING.

And this annoying guy got what was coming to him!

Check out what happened!

Be nice ? Okay. 3 years ago, I started a relationship with my boyfriend. BF is nice, and I like him a lot, but he has that one friend that I will call Jay (fake name) that I’m not too found of. Jay started weirdly to ask me a bunch of questions that be summarized as “Will I give my permission to BF to …(drink, smoke, go to party, go to a bar, being near others girls, etc.)”.

Sounds like a classy guy!

After the interrogation, Jay was often saying jokes about women in general. Alright, men like joking about women, spoiler, women do the same. But I do know that usually, you don’t do that when the group is mixed. Not only that, I was the only girl present each time and I don’t talk about one joke every now and then, I talk about constant jokes during the entire party. I also confirmed with the group that Jay acted that way only when I was there. I started to politely asking Jay to shut up and was answered by the classic “It just a Joke”, “don’t take it badly.” So after I determine that, no I wasn’t going to let it slide. I started to make him shut up, a little more fiercely.

Here it comes…

The next day, BF sat me down and started to talk about Jay. He notices I was mean to him and ask me what happen. I explain my point of view and BF told me that he understood that I got annoyed, but Jay didn’t mean anything bad. Plus he had a rough patch at the moment and started to explain the sob story of his life. I didn’t care, he can have all the troubles he wants, that doesn’t justify continuing being a jerk when asked nicely to stop. We got into a small argument where he asks me to be nicer to Jay. I decided to consent, as long as BF watch his friend behavior closely, because HE STARTED IT. At the next party, BF remind me to be nice, and I remind him to watch his friends. I passed the party, mostly avoiding Jay. I was talking to 2 guys when Jay arrives to ours conversation, he asks what we were talking about before cutting me and started a joke about women.

Here we go again…

The boys laugh, I didn’t, of course they notice and told me “come on, it’s just a joke.” I say nothing. Jay continues with another joke about phallus, and we repeat the dance 3 to 5 times before the guys were “okay, that enough, plus she isn’t laughing at it”. Jay brushed them off and continue joking, but he was the only one laughing now. I looked at BF who was having fun talking to another friend and clearly not looking at me or Jay. The 2 others guys quickly became uncomfortable, looking at me, looking at Jay. They try changing the subject, talking about a movie ? “Oh yeah, that actress is soo hot.” Talking about cooking ? “You know, I’m sure I know the favorite food of OP, a big fat sausage, hahaha”. The guys stopped talking, and the atmosphere became awkward. People started to notice the awkwardness and came to see what happen. Each time we repeat the dance where they told me to take a joke, get uncomfortable, try to change the subject and end up silent. One asked since when he started his “jokes” and one of the two guys who were first says 30 minutes. Jay was having the time of his life, I don’t know, he looked happy to be the center of attention and continue his one-man show. Eventually I got pull aside by none other than BF who ask what was happening. He knows I can defend myself, so he asked me why I let Jay disrespect me like that.

Well…

I told him, “You ask me to be nice.” He told me that yes, he asked me to be nicer to him, not let him stepping on me. I just answered “well, I have nothing nice to say” and promptly asked him if he sees now that, like I said, his friend started it. He asked if I was serious, I said yes, he asked me to be nice, and I asked him to look at Jay. I say that I didn’t attack him, I defended myself. BF said, “alright, I get it. You’re right, Jay started it. I’m out. Do your worst.” We came back followed by some spy who listen our conversation. The atmosphere was still awkward, and Jay was apparently bragging about his male parts? I came to Jay with a big smile and I asked him if he liked big fat sausages. He didn’t get it initially and said yes. I told him that I actually, I really like being with two guys and I thought we could be buddy sharing. Jay got defensive and affirm being straight. I didn’t understand, he says that he likes BIG FAT sausages. He also talked about that stuff for a while now, come on, you’re between friends, there is nothing to fear. When he firmly stated that he wasn’t gay, I say “sure” with a wink. Jay become preoccupied to make sure everyone know he wasn’t gay for a while. Now that I think about it, he never brought up his girlfriend as a counterargument. After that party, BF didn’t try to defend Jay again.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual was impressed.

Time to put this jerk on blast in public!

She had it handled.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.