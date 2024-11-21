Her Coworker Keeps Passing His Work Onto Others, So She Messes Up His Uniform And He Has To Exhaust His Budget To Deal With It

I think many people dream of getting some kind of revenge, even when the slights are small annoyances more than anything else.

The best sort of revenge is the one that involves little risk to you, I think.

Here’s how this person got back at their coworker and literally made him look bad.

Check it out.

Revenge on a co-worker via uniforms. My new career has shift work alternating between day and night shifts. I have been getting along well with most people, apart from Dilbert. Dilbert has been working in this job for 25+ years, does the bare minimum, tattle tales and is just a pain to work with. Our hours are 5 till 5 and a lot of the time we have to work past our finish time in the name of production. If we are ahead of our orders we can leave early, along as the next crew can come in and start without having to clean up a mess or finish a task that will halt production.

Then Dilbert sealed his fate.

We had met our plan for the day, cleaned up and left a job for the next crew to start that would not halt production. This day Dilbert saw me leaving at 4:30 and called me over. I thought he was asking for an update on where everything was up to. He was not. He told me to go back and finish the task as he will always stay till 5 no matter how production is going. I argued that he will be ok as I have set everything up and all he has to do is push a button and sit to watch it for an hour. This went back and forward a bit then I gave up and went back to work, while the rest of my crew left for home (laughing). Dilbert didn’t take over till 5:30. Dilbert NEVER stays past 4, leaving the rest of his crew to pick up the slack. He leaves early because he has a shower on site before leaving for home.

Then she found a simple opportunity.

We get our uniforms washed at work and placed on to storage shelves with a number assigned to our name. I was collecting mine when the idea hit. I looked through the public spreadsheet and found Dilbert’s shelf number. For the past 2 years I have been using a sharpie in the corner of his chest pockets staining it (looks like a pen leak), pulling threads so buttons never last and occasionally writing his neighbour shelfs number so his uniform ends up in the wrong place. Dilbert is not allowed to order any more uniforms as he keeps blowing his budget each quarter. His crew mates tell me that he gets in trouble for his uniform not being up to standard and how frustrated he is with his uniforms ending up in Craig’s (shelf neighbour) uniforms. No one knows I’m the cause.

