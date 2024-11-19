Her Family Wants Everyone To Split The Costs Of A Vacation Evenly, But She Refuses Because She Doesn’t Have Kids

Having to share evenly sounds like the fair way to do things, but that’s not necessarily true.

It depends.

Especially if you ask the couple in this story.

Check out why they don’t want to pay evenly for a family vacation.

AITA for not paying for my sisters’ kids to take a family vacation? Next year is my parents’ 45th wedding anniversary and my sisters and I want to get the whole family together for five nights in a lake house somewhere in middle USA. I have three sisters, we are all married, and combined they have six kids total. I don’t have kids. I live in Colorado, but my sisters and parents all live on the east side of the country.

This is starting to create a problem.

Because of their travel costs, we have to make sure wherever we choose is within driving distance for all of them, which would make it flying distance for my husband and me. My sisters want to split the costs evenly for the lake house, even though their kids and will be taking up more bedrooms than my husband and I. I explained that this is unfair because we don’t have kids, and we should split it by room each family will be using. They tried to guilt me into splitting the costs evenly by saying it’s more expensive to travel with children and we all want the kids there, so we should *all* (me and my husband) be willing to help the parents out.

And her next idea isn’t helping matters.

But my husband and I have to fly AND rent a car, so our costs add up too. So I said I will not be splitting it evenly, and will pay for the one bedroom my husband and I are taking up. Now this is causing a lot of drama in the family. I’m not sure if I’m in the wrong because I really do want all the family to get together, and taking a stand about this might be more trouble than it’s worth. So, AITA for not paying for my sisters’ kids to take a family vacation?

Here is what people are saying.

I bet they’ve maxed all their credit cards.

I don’t understand this entitlement.

Haha! Well, that will make a stink.

This sounds like a good option.

Oh, 100%. I’d put money on it.

This sounds like a terrible vacation.

Better off taking one yourself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.