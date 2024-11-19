Her Financially Irresponsible Mother’s Debts Got Out of Control, And Her Trust And Savings Began To Dwindle As A Result. So She Refused To Pay Her Mother’s Rent Anymore.

Living with your parents in your late twenties is far from ideal – even more so when financial contributions are unbalanced.

When a daughter is forced to pay the lion’s share of rent and household bills while her mother spends lavishly, she starts to wonder if she’s being taken advantage of by her own family.

AITA for refusing to pay more rent? I (28/F) still live at home, with my mother. Mainly because housing is a joke, no houses available for newcomers on the market.

I’m currently paying an estimated 80% of the rent, but just got the “announcement” that I will need to pay an extra €100/ month starting next year. The €100 is an estimate of how much higher my salary will be.

I have a mentally disabled sister who doesn’t live at home. As far as things go regarding buying her necessities, my mother ruined it so bad that my sisters finances are being done by an administrative company that helps with paying bills and debt of people with mental disabilities.

Because of this, I’m the one paying for her phone/tablet/headphones/cables/etc. My mother only buys things she might want, but everything she needs is taken care of by me and the administrative company. I’m basically paying 25% of my income to my mother, who works 2 jobs (not because she HAS to, but because she wants to). I’m currently still paying off debts SHE made in my name.

I tried to have a conversation about how it’s unfair for me to pay such a big part of the rent as I’m the one taking care of my own bills/groceries/etc. and I’m the one paying the yearly water bill. Even with me paying her every month, she still chooses not to pay bills so she can go on vacation or buy something unnecessary.

I’ve told her that if she has trouble paying bills, we would have to discuss her spending habits, but I got looked at like a traitor for even suggesting that. I’m 1 year clear of paying all my debt and she’s only making more for herself. AITA for not trusting her enough to pay more rent?

