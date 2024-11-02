Her Friend Thought Her Lip Filler Was Natural Enough To Go Unnoticed, But Then Got Upset When She Told Her That It Looked Like She Got Work Done

Women are made to feel insecure about their looks from almost the time they can reach to see in a mirror.

So, it’s not odd that it’s become common for some women to resort to things like fillers and botox to fix the little issues that make them uncomfortable about their appearance.

This woman’s friend got lip filler and didn’t think she could notice.

She told her she did notice, and now their friendship has cooled.

Check out the details and pick a side.

AITA for telling my friend I could indeed tell that she got filler I have a friend from college, let’s call her “Kelly.” We’ve been out of school for a few years now and live in different states but talk regularly and have been able to take a few trips to see each other over the years. Thanks to FaceTime, we talk face-to-face quite a bit (important). Kelly is gorgeous, very conventionally attractive, but she has always been insecure about having thin lips. She talked here and there about trying filler, and I knew at some point she would, as it became so common and socially acceptable. Filler isn’t for me (don’t get me wrong I’m vain too, I tape up my forehead while I sleep and all that). She knows it’s not my style, but I never ever discouraged her from getting it.

I never even did the whole,”Oh, but you don’t need it!” thing. Just stuck to “Oh, cool,” and moved on. It wasn’t something we talked about very much. Fast-forward, and Kelly is getting married this winter to a great guy, and we’re all super happy for them. A few months ago while we were FaceTiming, I couldn’t stop looking at how oddly her mouth was moving when she talked, and realized she had finally gotten filler. I didn’t say anything and just tried to avoid staring at her mouth when she talked.

Recently, we went on the bachelorette trip and this is where I’m not sure if I’m the AH. A lot of the girls on the trip didn’t know each other, so we were playing some ice breaker-y games. Someone suggested Never Have I Ever, so we were playing that and having cocktails. Towards the end of the game I was running out of ideas, so I said “Never have I ever gotten injectables.”

It really had no big impact on the game, half the girls were like “same” and the other half were like “Wow, I love filler.” We just moved on, no one seemed upset or like it even mattered. However after the trip, Kelly and I were [FaceTiming], and she was mad that I said that during the game. She said “I got filler, and you couldn’t even tell. What’s your problem?” [This] caught me super off-guard, because I literally don’t have a problem with it but that made me feel defensive. So I just said, “I actually could tell you got filler; I just didn’t say anything about it.”

Now she’s all mad and calling me judgmental, when I genuinely was so careful to stay so neutral. So, AITA? Should I have lied and said I couldn’t tell she had filler and apologized for an opinion I don’t actually have?

