Her Half-Sister Accused Another Girl Of Bullying Her, Even Though It Sounds Like She Lied. Now Her Parents Want To Sue The School.

School bullies can be a problem, but in today’s story, one girl who claims she is being bullied at school might actually be the bully.

Her parents want to sue the school, and her sister thinks her parents are wrong to stand up for her.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA For telling my parents that they’re overzealous and they need to teach my precious half-sister to mind her own business? (This is about me and my “half-sister Maddie” who is 14). Maddie constantly instigates social dramas at her school and then cries wolf if people stand up to her. My parents are the main part of the problem. They feed into Maddie’s antics completely, and always push the narrative that it’s all somebody else’s fault. The latest claim from Maddie was that a girl “Nora” was harassing her and calling her ugly/bullying her for body in the locker rooms. Obviously, my parents came to the school revving to get Nora expelled for what she did to precious Maddie.

Two girls who witnesses the interaction tell a different story.

The school was prepared for this meeting and had two other girls there who were both witnesses to the incident. My parents parroted Maddie’s story about Nora bullying and harassing her, and both the girls who were witnesses explained that wasn’t what happened. The girls both said Maddie accused Nora of checking her out. Nora just said that she wasn’t checking Maddie out or attracted to Maddie at all and to leave her alone. Nora only spoke in self-defense of herself after Maddie went up to her first and didn’t say anything else to Maddie.

Her parents want to sue the school.

If I were our parents, I would have apologized for what happened, made Maddie apologize, then grounded Maddie for being a liar and instigator in the first place. Nope. Now my parents claim it was still bullying and are bluffing about wanting to sue the school for not defending Maddie, punishing Nora, and disciplining the two witnesses for not “intervening.” My “Uncle Daniel” is a paralegal and currently in law school. On Sunday, my parents told me to text Uncle Daniel and ask why he’s not responding to them because he has the connections to help them sue the school.

Her parents called her a “brat” for standing up to them.

I got fed up and told my parents that Uncle Daniel’s probably ignoring them because this situation is just so stupid. I also said that instead of being overzealous and fighting with the school, they should tell precious Maddie to just mind her own business. I guarantee that most of her social dramas will go away if she does that. I got grounded and had my phone confiscated for being disrespectful. So now I’m writing this on a school computer. My parents said I was acting like a brat and a 16-year-old who’s never paid bills has no place to dictate what they do. In my opinion, that’s true to an extent. But if Uncle Daniel and our other relatives won’t tell them, they need to hear from somebody else that suing the school is a dumb idea and Maddie should quit being an instigator. AITA?

The parents don’t seem to have an objective view of Maddie.

I’m not sure what it would take for them to see that they’re wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

