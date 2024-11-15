Her Husband Invites Strangers To Spend The Night At Their Home, But They’ve Talked About This Numerous Times And Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Having Them Stay

Marriage is about compromise, and in today’s story, a husband and wife are having trouble compromising.

The husband wants to help out men who need a place to stay by letting them stay in their home.

The wife is very uncomfortable with this arrangement.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not letting strangers stay in our home? My husband belongs to several men’s improvement groups and other community groups. Whenever someone needs a night or two stay, he routinely offers our home. He has met (once or twice) some of these men, but most are total strangers (friend of a friend of a friend.) I do not like this and have told him on several occasions.

She doesn’t want strangers staying in her home.

He says he won’t do it again, and then repeats this behavior in 2-3 months, “I forgot. I’ve already agreed they can come, so what can I do?” We have had SO many “discussions” about this. His response is that this is his home, too. My response is that he can help them find another overnight or direct them to a hotel. We are both in our 70s and I just don’t feel safe having total, unvetted strangers here. AITA??

It seems like her request is reasonable.

I wouldn’t want strangers staying in my home either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It’s not safe for her to have strange men in her home.

If she says “no” to strangers in her home, the final answer is “no.”

Her husband isn’t really forgetting; he’s lying.

Her husband doesn’t understand her perspective.

Not only is it potentially dangerous, it’s also “uncomfortable.”

Her husband needs to listen to her before something bad happens.

This is just an unnecessary risk.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.