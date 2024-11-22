Her Neighbor Kept Parking In Her Assigned Spot, So She Decided To Get Them Back By Parking In Their Place

If you live in an apartment that comes with an assigned parking spot, and if you have a car, it’s pretty likely you’re going to want to park in that assigned parking spot.

In today’s story, one neighbor keeps parking in another neighbor’s parking spot. Eventually, the other neighbor finds a way to get revenge while still playing innocent.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Neighbor kept parking in my spot, so I gave her a taste of her own medicine Alright, so this might not be the pettiest thing out there, but it felt amazing at the time. My apartment complex has assigned parking spots, and each unit has one spot that’s, you know, yours. For weeks, my new neighbor started parking in my spot after work.

The neighbor got the note but ignored it.

At first, I let it slide—figured she just got confused or whatever. But when it kept happening, I left a polite note asking her to please use her own spot. The next day, I come home, and yep, her car is there again. She crumpled my note and left it under her wiper, like she was proud of ignoring it!

She started parking in the neighbor’s assigned spot.

So, I decided I’d just use her spot instead. Every day, without fail, I parked right in her designated spot. It took two days before she started leaving notes on my car asking me to stop.

The neighbor knocked on her door.

I kept switching spots with her until she finally knocked on my door to “confront” me. I just acted clueless and told her, “Oh, I thought we were doing a swap since you were using mine!” She sputtered out some excuse, but she finally stopped. Now, every time I pull into my spot and see her car not there, it’s a tiny little win.

The playing innocent excuse at the door was perfect.

Seriously though, why was this even happening to begin with?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader is confused.

Sometimes a tow truck is the answer.

This reader’s landlord encouraged calling the tow company.

Some neighbors are picky about street parking.

It’s strange that she kept parking in the neighbor’s parking spot when she had her own parking spot.

There could be more details.

