Her Parents Clearly Favor Her Younger Sister, But Act Hurt And Surprised When She Refused To Continue To Babysit Her For Free

While parents are usually loveable and protective towards their kids, this pair of parents is the complete opposite!

They treat their first born like an annoying afterthought and coddle her younger sister – but then expect their oldest to take on the lion’s share of raising her.

Find out what happens when she refuses to continue.

AITA for telling my parents I didn’t have a kid, they did, and they need to take care of her not me? My parents had me (15f) when they were 18 and 19. They always made it so obvious they resented being parents so young and added to that they never tried to be good parents. I typically spend most of my time at friends houses.

She has been on her own for the most part…

I don’t have extended family to rely on, they disowned my parents for having me so young, so friends houses were a positive in my life that made me feel more comfortable than being at home with my parents. My parents never did the typical parent stuff like helping with homework or showing up to support me at school. I don’t think they ever attended a parent’s conference for me.

They wouldn’t pay attention to anything!

They ignored a lot of stuff I needed to get signed and I’d have to get right in their face on the last day to get signatures. My birthday and Christmas have never been a big deal or celebration. They do celebrate their wedding anniversary but that’s a them thing.

This is INSANE!

When they told me two years ago they were expecting a baby it really surprised me. Then it hurt because sometimes they said stuff that made me feel like I didn’t exist. Like how they were SO excited to have a baby and how they couldn’t wait to be parents. A friend of my mom’s did remind her of me but then she and dad said I was basically the too early practice run and this was the real deal. When my sister was born they were so attentive to her that I ceased to exist completely.

That sounds so mean…

I got sick and my school was trying to call someone to pick me up early but they ignored the calls. When I got home they had taken the baby out for a family day. When they got home they hadn’t even realized the school called because they turned off their phones to “enjoy family time”. My mom quit her job a month after my sister was born. She wants to be a SAHM and she and dad want at least one more kid.

They were completely devoted to other kids…

My dad leaves work early on Fridays so he can spend more time with the family (mom and sister). My parents tried to have another kid for over a year and mom isn’t pregnant yet so they’re jumping to fertility treatments. They told me I need to watch my sister for a few hours every week while they attend those appointments and they gave me this detailed list of stuff she needs and what I’m going to do with her. I told them I won’t and that they had her so they need to take care of her because she’s not my kid. My parents told me it’s a few hours a week and not a huge deal.

That’s just sad…

Dad told me I need to look at it as paying back all they did for me. I said no and told them they don’t give a crap about me so why would I want to help them. AITA?

The least these parents can do is show some compassion and understanding.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about these parents.

This user thinks the parents did a horrible thing by leaving a sick child.

This user wants to give this pair of parents a reality check!

This person knows the parents think little of this child.

This person has a bitter response for the parents and their behavior.

This person suggests this girl to take matters in her own hands and stop expecting anything from the parents.

How can parents be so mean?!

This girl can really take some action against them at this point.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.