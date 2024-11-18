Her Roommates Threw A Party And Broke The TV While She Was Traveling, So She’s Refusing To Pitch In For A New One

Living with roommates is a tricky business, since they were raised differently than you, and you have no idea what stunts they will pull next.

In this case, a woman shares that her roommates threw a “small party” and broke “their” TV when she wasn’t home.

Now they want her to chime in and contribute to buying a new one.

She doesn’t think this is fair, though.

Let’s find out who is in the wrong in this situation.

AITAH for refusing to help my roommate pay for a broken TV because I wasn’t home when it happened? I (22 year old female) live with two roommates (both 23 years old females) and we usually get along pretty well. Last weekend, I went out of town to visit my family, and when I got back, I found our living room TV completely smashed. Apparently, one of my roommates’ friends got a little too drunk during a small party they had while I was away, and they somehow knocked it off the stand.

She was nowhere near the house when it happened.

Now, both of my roommates are asking me to pitch in to buy a new TV, because we all use it and “we’re a household.”

But I wasn’t even there! I feel like it’s unfair to ask me to pay for something that happened while I wasn’t involved, especially since it was their friend who broke it. I’ve offered to help them talk to their friend about paying for it, but they’re saying it’s easier if we all just split it.

“Easier” for whom?

I get that it sucks to deal with this, but I really don’t think I should be on the hook for something I had nothing to do with. Now things are tense between us, and I’m wondering if I’m being stubborn. AITA?

This is giving “collective punishment”.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this.

I have a feeling that if she did contribute to it, they wouldn’t even thank her.

