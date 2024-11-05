Her Rude Neighbors Constantly Harassed Her And Her Dog, So She Lets Her Dog Leave Them A Stinky Surprise

Some neighbors just can’t stand the sight of a strong, independent mom next door, and they’ve made it painfully clear.

So when the opportunity for a little payback presented itself, she seized it—and dropped it practically right on their doorstep.

Read on for the full scoop!

What the crap man… My neighbors do NOT like me. Apparently being a middle aged, divorced, single mom is a cardinal sin in some cultures… including theirs. So they give me grief all the time.

It goes way beyond just a dirty look or two.

To the point their kids have walked into my garage while we’re outside and demand my kids’ toys, hit my car with a tennis racket when I told them to go away, called me a slur… The parents watch and laugh and pretend not to speak English. To each their own…

But she wasn’t just going to sit back and take it.

Now onto the revenge. I have a dog. They hate my dog too because all dogs are evil. Their friends came over and parked outside of my house almost blocking my driveway (street parking is first come first serve).

So she saw the perfect opportunity for revenge.

I’m tired of dealing with them so when my pup had to poop after dinner, I steered her toward the friend’s passenger side door and let her poop in my yard. Don’t ya know it, I’m out of bags!

The plan worked like a charm.

Walked back inside and just heard the scream before the slamming of a car door. 🤣

A crappy present for a crappy attitude!

