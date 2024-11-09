Her Sister Refused To Pay Rent And Even Let Her Boyfriend Move In Without Permission, So Now She’s Demanding They Cover Her Full Rent

Letting a sibling stay with you for a while can be a great way to help them get on their feet.

AITA for not paying rent for my adult sister and her man. I am the oldest daughter (28) in a household of divorced immigrant parents and she is the youngest. My sister (20) no longer wanted to live with our father so she left to my mother’s. Then she decided she did not want to be there either. I told her she could move in with me. She moves in & does not help with anything financially at my place. A few weeks after moving in she gets a part time job and still won’t help w/ anything. (Not even the groceries that she ate.) I set boundaries and tell her she has to pay me 100 a month to stay. She never pays and l let it be.

She’s always been irresponsible. I was planning on living abroad for a year (I work from home) l tell her I will be leaving her in the apartment and she has to pay 700 dollars a month. My rent is 1445 and all utilities are included in the rent and I left all furniture there. She agrees cause what 20yo doesn’t want an apartment for themselves in a city where renting a bedroom goes for 1600+ a month. All goes well for a few months, she is paying her part of the rent. However 6 months in I find out she moved her BF into my apartment. She said only for 2 weeks while he found an apartment but he was already at my place for a week & couldn’t find a place. He also had no money because supposedly his friend who he used to live with was renting him a room and took his money and gave up the apartment he had leaving him broke and homeless). I find out cause a cousin needed a place to crash for a few weeks. (my cousin paid rent for the time he stayed) I find out about this on the phone with her while I am out of the country.

I am upset, so l tell her they need to pay the full sum of the apartment since he is living there. I am not going to pay for her and her man to live in my one bedroom apartment when I am not even living there and they both work and she says no. My mother agrees with her, saying my sister is doing me a favor by paying part of the rent while I am away (I can afford my apartment just fine on my own). Because I make more money and my sister can’t keep a job and only does low paying jobs and her boyfriend couldn’t keep a job either what I was doing asking her to pay the apartment was wrong. My mother calls me a bad person, demon child and bad mouths me and talked horrible things to anyone who would listen. She said “she can move anyone in because she is paying for her side of the apartment.”

Against my mother’s wishes I got her and her man to split the rent in 3. My rent is 1445. My cousin stayed for 2 months and he paid the 3rd part. When my cousin left I told her she had to pay the full sum and she said no. My mother treated me like dirt. I only had 9 months left of my lease so I agreed to pay the third part. While still not living in the 1 bedroom apartment.

FYI she broke up with the guy and now I find out she didn’t even like him enough/at all. Yet she ruined our relationship for that. She still won’t apologize and continues to say I am dramatic and over reacting. AITA?

