Her Step-Daughter Asked For An Expensive Gift And Later Sold It Online, But When She Confronted Her Step-Daughter About It Things Spiraled Out Of Control

Most people don’t like the idea of staying in touch with their exes, and this story is proof of why that’s probably a good idea!

Her husband’s ex is being super mean and manipulative, and worst of all, so is her step-daughter!

Find out how the drama escalates…

AITA For Calling Out My Step-Daughter Hi, I am 34 yrs old, female and my husband is 10 yrs older than me. He had a daughter when he was still in college (The mother and my husband were never married, and didn’t live together through-out their 4 yr relationship) and she is now 20yrs old.

Things were great initially…

At first, we are getting along well. Chatting and telling each other random stuffs. She lives far from us with her grandparents (mother’s side). Then, as time goes by, I noticed that she tends to ask me (by messaging me personally) for things like branded perfumes, gadgets (iPhone), and even asked me to prepare money for her debut (back when she’s turning 18).

I let these pass, but I’ll admit that I am kinda off about it.

She asked for something pretty expensive…

Then recently, she asked me to buy her an expensive perfume (Le Labo Santal 33 – Cost $335 for 100ml) then mentioned that she doesn’t have money in the meantime to pay for it. I told my husband about this, we decided to just give it to her as an advance bday and Christmas gift since it is too expensive. We sent her the perfume and days after she received the gift, she was asking for the receipt. I purposely did not include the receipt since for me, it is rude to include gift tags or receipt to your gifts.

She was being shady…

I asked her what she will do with the receipt. She just mentioned that her cousin wanted to buy the same one and wanted to know where we bought it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ 1 week after sending her the receipt, I saw her post selling the perfume online! I called her out about this and told her that this is very impolite. She told her mom about this and they created a group chat (me, her mom, and my step daughter) and confronted me about this.

She knows her step daughter is lying.

Her mom told me that I am crazy for accusing her daughter of selling our gift and that I am paranoid and have no proof that it’s the same perfume. My step daughter claims that she is selling her cousin’s perfume (remember her cousin who wanted to buy the same one and asking for the receipt?). What she didn’t know is that Le Labo’s labels are customized per purchased, care cards are hand written by those who prepared it. So technically no care cards are exactly the same.

She tried to prove the step daughter was lying…

Told them about this and showed them proof and photos. The mom then mentioned that I am just being crazy and told me that what MY HUSBAND IS TELLING HER IS RIGHT; THAT I AM CRAZY. SHE SAID THAT SHE AND MY HUSBAND ARE STILL TALKING AND THEY ARE MOSTLY TALKING ABOUT HOW CRAZY I AM.

She said more problematic things…

She’s also claiming that my husband cannot move on from HER, hence my husband still have their family photos (Which by the way I know and I actually the one who told my step daughter about this when she refused to see her father. I told her that her dad loves her so much and even kept their photos because that’s the only photo of him and her daughter). Told them that I am done with them and I know that she’s blocked from all my husband’s social media since 2013 because apparently she did this before with my husband’s exes. I showed my husband all the messages. I told him that I won’t force him to pick my side or abandon his child, but I am done being nice with his daughter!!!

GEEZ! That’s some drama!

The ex and her daughter need to stay out of her life!

Let’s find out if the Reddit community agrees!

That’s right! This user knows the daughter only wants money from these guys.

This user suggests letting the husband take care of the daughter.

This user suggests talking everything through with the husband.

This user thinks it was a planned situation!

This person thinks the step-daughter is extremely weird.

She definitely shouldn’t send her step daughter any more gifts!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.