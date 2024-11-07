Her Stepson’s Mom Tracks Him On His iPhone At All Times, But She Doesn’t Like Feeling Like She’s Being Tracked Too When The Stepson Is At Her House

The world can be a dangerous place, so it’s understandable that parents might want to have a tracking device to know where their children are at all times.

AITA for not taking my step son on my birthday activities I (34F) have asked my partner/bf (37m) to not do anything for my birthday on my actual birthday because his son will be with us that weekend. We have been dating for 5yrs living together for 3yrs. He has a son (10yrs old) from a previous marriage with a very high conflict baby momma. When I say high conflict I mean she has gone to the extent of threading to “f*** us and our children up.”

I have two daughters from my former marriage and one daughter with my current partner. She is very controlling and just loves to cause chaos. About 3 months ago she decided she would get my step son an iPhone so she could have access to him at all times and track us. We tried to tell her the tracking was unnecessary and it’s was invading privacy.

She went off threatening and calling names like usual. We let it go but it has gotten to the point where she calls and texts all day and will ask “what are you doing at X location”. It’s just too much for me and I am not comfortable with someone having my location at all times, specially someone like her. (Keep in mind We don’t track him when he is with her because he is with his mom) I have made my feelings known about this but my partner/bf says he doesn’t want to deal with court yet again.

I get he wants to avoid going back and just let it go but l’m not ok with it. This month it’s my birthday and I told him I wanted to wait to go somewhere the weekend after my birthday when we don’t have his son. I don’t want to spend my birthday knowing we can’t do anything without her tracking everywhere we go. I just want some type of privacy.

I love my step son and we do other things as a family, but I’d like just this one day to have some privacy. AITA

This reader suggests leaving the iPhone at home.

Another reader suggests powering off the phone or changing the settings.

Here’s another vote for using the power button.

This reader reassures her that it’s valid to have her birthday the way she wants.

Another person thinks the dad should go back to court.

I like the idea of leaving the iPhone at home.

There’s got to be a compromise here.

