His Apartment Neighbors Keep Holding The Elevator For Ages, So He Gave Them An Extra Long Wait To Prove His Point

It’s nice to be courteous to family or other people you are with, especially if they’re your neighbors.

But when that courtesy majorly inconveniences others, it becomes hard to tolerate.

Fortunately, the person in this story knew how to handle this.

Check out how he got back at people who were holding the elevator for too long.

Hold the elevator on me, will you? I live in a small building. 11 stories high. The people above me have been getting on our nerves for months now, particularly when it comes to calling the elevator to their floor.

The same thing keeps happening.

The hold it open for like half an hour waiting for a kid/mother/husband in their apartment to join them, stopping others from calling the elevator to their floor. It happened again yesterday and this lady held it open for like ten minutes. I knew what was coming so I decided to walk the nine stories down. No big deal.

So he switched up the routine.

But since they always do this, on my way down, I passed the button to call the elevator on every floor. When they do finally get around to using it, they’ll be stopping on every floor before making it down. They don’t know it was me.

Here is what folks are saying.

I wonder why. Maybe the building owner is a meanie.

It spices up a boring day, I guess?

I won’t fault him for getting in his cardio while getting revenge.

How can you fart at will? Wouldn’t that be even harder if you’re going up stairs?

That’s how an adult would handle it, yes.

Why doesn’t anyone care about the other people who need the elevator?

These people are pretty selfish.

