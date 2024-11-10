HIs Best Friend’s Dad Tosses $1,200 Worth Of His Gym Gear, So He Gave His Buddy A Verbal Workout For Not Speaking Up

After trusting his best friend to hold on to $1,200 worth of gym equipment, this person expected to get it back when he moved.

But when the time came, his friend casually dropped the bomb that his dad had thrown it all out—without even a heads-up.

Now, he is fuming and wondering if it’s time to bench this friendship for good.

Check it out.

AITA for scolding my best friend after his dad threw out my gym equipment 2 years ago I moved in w/ my gf and couldn’t fit my gym equipment in my new apt (~$1200 worth of gear – a bench, a squat-rack, 3 barbells and about 500 lbs of plates.) I asked my best friend (32 yo who lives at home w/ his parents) to hold on to it since he works out at home. He only had a bench and some dumbbells so i figured he could make good use of my equipment. The agreement was always that I would get it back when I moved to a new spot, but that he could keep it in the meantime. I never said the equipment was his and I’ve made references throughout the past two years about “my weights.”

This doesn’t feel like it’s going to end well.

I recently moved and now have a backyard. I asked him for the equipment and he says his dad threw it away. I see this friend at least every other week but we text almost daily and he never mentioned that his dad would be throwing out my stuff. When I found out, I went off on him and I’m now very tempted to cut him out of my life. He lives a very carefree life (no bills no major responsibilities) so I can understand why he might not know the monetary value of the gym equipment. But this kinda thing happens often and I’m just a little fed up with the dgaf attitude and just how inconsiderate he was by not letting me know.

Just a little, eh?

I’ve already been questioning our friendship because I often feel like I’m outgrowing him. He’s never intentionally done me dirty, but he lives in a very different world where and he’s never needed to consider much outside his 4 walls. This one hurts though because I know the value of the weights and I can’t ask him to buy me new equipment because 1) he can’t afford it and 2) I doubt he’ll even feel guilty/the need to. I just think a heads up would have been nice so that I could have had a chance to put the gear in a storage unit or at least tried to sell it. But instead I had to ask about my stuff only to learn it’s gone. AITA for scolding him and telling him I might need a break from this friendship? Should I not be expecting more from my best friend of 20 years?

Losing the gym equipment was bad enough, but the real weight here is the lack of communication on both ends.

Reddit can’t decide who is the AH here.

This person says he needed to communicate better over the years.

But this person says he owed him a head’s up.

But this person says two years is too long to hold something for someone.

Looks like the friendship needs more spotting than the squat rack ever did.

It might never recover.

