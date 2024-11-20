His Coworkers Are Lazy And Entitled And Eat Muffins Their Whole Shift, So He Made Sure There Were No More Available To Them

Lazy coworkers are the worst. They also tend to be greedy, so at least you can use that against them.

At least that’s what the worker in this story did.

Check out how he weaponized muffins.

Yes, you read that right.

I know you don’t know how to make muffins. I work in a cafeteria with a certain coworker on Tuesday and Friday. At first I thought she didn’t like me because I was correcting her on how to do stuff and thought I was new like her, but it turns out she just doesn’t like listening to someone younger than her.

The issue reveals itself.

So Friday as she’s getting off her break I ask her to finish filling the pop coolers. She asks if I filled them and I point out there’s 3 empty rows and what goes there. She says it’s done and goes back in the kitchen. 15 minutes before service starts she decides let’s talk about it, and she tells me if I think she didn’t do a good job I have to do it myself. So I informed our boss what’s going on because I’m not dealing with another person not doing their job right and being expected to babysit them. I’m not a supervisor by the way, I just have seniority and was supposed to train her. So our boss calls me after the shift is done to sort it out and during that I tell her I never got the chance to make muffins. She says as long as there’s enough for the midnight shift I don’t have to make any and they’ll make them in the morning since overtime is a bit slower. The next 2 shifts are overtime so it’s not the normal people working.

And he’s about to serve some consequences.

Midnights was me and another guy, and the Saturday day shift was the coworker I got in the argument with and another who worked with me once and told our boss that I took “literally ten drinks from the cooler.” (It was a bottle of pop and 2 water bottles and we’re allowed as much water as we need and 1 pop per shift.) Our boss checked the cameras and gave her crap for it. So I know both of these people don’t know how to make muffins. I also know day shift customers eat muffins like it’s their job to eat muffins and will complain endlessly if there are no muffins. So I said sure thing to not making muffins for day shift and let midnights buy all the ones we had, not that I could stop them anyways. They could do it themselves.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s nice when trash takes itself out.

I doubt things will change, but admire your optimism.

This assumes that the manager will care.

I would want to scream at her, but of course I wouldn’t.

I want to try one of these muffins.

There’s no fitter punishment.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.